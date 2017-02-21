UNREAL: House Democrat IT leaked information for BIG FOREIGN payoffs!

Republican ties to the Russians are all the rage these days. And while they are a legitimate concern, we can’t get caught up in petty partisan bias here. Let’s watch both sides.

Let’s specifically watch how Democrat staffers paid off by foreign interests, and what they did in return.

The webs are complicated, and designed to deceive, but Middle eastern business interests were funneling money into the House of Representatives via the IT team. Says the Daily Caller:

Rogue congressional staffers took $100,000 from an Iraqi politician while they had administrator-level access to the House of Representatives’ computer network, according to court documents examined by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group. …Investigators found that congressional information was being copied to an off-site server and they suspect the [Iraqi-paid] brothers of improperly accessing information and stealing congressional property. Chiefs of staff for the employing Democrats were notified Feb. 2.

If this were White House staffers being paid by Russian interests, and sending off data in return, we’d be hearing all about it. But it’s Democrat staffers being paid off by Middle eastern interests, so it’s only outlets like the Daily Caller that bother to investigate it. I say it’s time we got even handed and looked at disturbing foreign ties on both sides.

Security before partisanship. Every media outlet should be asking: What did Nancy Pelosi know, and when did she know it?