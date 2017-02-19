The net just closed a little tighter on Hillary...

Although she lost the election, some folks feel Hillary still scored a victory of sorts, in that she was never charged with any crime for setting up her private, unsecured email server and lying about sending classified information on her private account.

She was spared by FBI Director James Comey who called her actions “extremely careless” but not surprisingly, with Obama in the White House and Loretta Lynch breathing down his neck, he could not recommend any charges.

Now, under Donald Trump’s administration, Hillary Clinton may not be so lucky. The net is beginning to close, and just got a little bit tighter.

Fox News reports The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee…is seeking criminal charges against a former State Department employee who helped set up Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday asking him to convene a grand jury or charge Bryan Pagliano, the computer specialist who helped establish Clinton’s server while she was secretary of state.

Pagliano did not comply with two subpoenas ordering him to appear before the oversight panel.

The GOP-led committee later voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Chaffetz said in a statement that allowing Pagliano’s conduct “to go unaddressed would gravely harm Congress’ ability to conduct oversight.”

Pagliano refused to answer questions in 2015 from a House panel investigating the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya. He later spoke to the FBI under immunity, telling the bureau there were no successful security breaches of the home-brew server, located at Clinton’s home in suburban New York City.

Pagliano said he was aware of many failed login attempts that he described as “brute force attacks.”

Chaffetz and other Republicans cast Clinton as reckless with U.S. national security by insisting on using private communications systems at potentially greater risk of being penetrated by Chinese and Russian hackers.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said pursuing charges against Pagliano would be a waste of time and money.

“Apparently, Chairman Chaffetz and President Trump are the only two people in Washington today who think we should still be investigating Secretary Clinton,” Cumming said in a statement. He added: “The Oversight Committee can’t afford to be distracted by political vendettas against Hillary Clinton while our constituents are begging us to conduct responsible oversight of President Trump.”

Political vendettas? Oh that’s rich, when you consider the recent “political assassination” of Michael Flynn.

Isn’t it ironic now that it’s Democrats screaming about “Russian hackers,” yet they believe it’s a complete waste of time to investigate whether Hillary herself left the door open to it?

It ain’t over yet.

[Note: This article was written by Michele Hickford]