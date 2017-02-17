DOJ also target of President Trump's call for investigations into leaks

On Wednesday Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz saying that they "request that your office begin an immediate investigation into whether classified information was mishandled here."

Farrell said if the request is not fulfilled by next Wednesday, Judicial Watch will sue.

He said, "it would be a very narrow universe of persons who would have had access to that classified material. Even the number of persons who would have access should be definable. That sort of communication intelligence, or COMINT (communications intelligence) collection activity is very specific. The list of people is narrow."