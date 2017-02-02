Study authors retract: It turns out conservatives are not psychotic (liberals are)

RICHMOND, VA, June 14, 2016 (LifeSiteNews) -- The National Review calls it, "one of the most humiliating academic mistakes ever." Powerline calls it, "the mother of all corrections." The Media Research Center calls it, "maybe the most embarrassing correction in history."

Over three years after publishing a study which both presumed and then "found" that political and social conservatism comes from "psychoticism," "dogmatism," "intolerance of ambiguity," the "fear of threat or loss," and, "serves as a coping mechanism that allows people to manage these threats," the study's authors are admitting they accidentally reversed the results.

But the study's main premise is not what got the mainstream media's attention. The study concluded that those with conservative principles "are more uncooperative, hostile, troublesome, and socially withdrawn," as well as less conscientious, less agreeable, and more "manipulative." People who scored low on “Psychoticism,” namely liberals, are "altruistic, well socialized, empathic, and conventional."

In the study's abstract, the authors admitted, "We expect higher P (Psychoticism) scores to be related to more conservative political attitudes, particularly for militarism and social conservatism."

"Specifically," the authors continue, "the descriptive analyses report that those higher in Eysenck’s Psychoticism are more conservative, but they are actually more liberal; and where the original manuscript reports those higher in neuroticism and social desirability are more liberal, they are, in fact, more conservative."

"If this study hadn’t come out conforming to the liberal narrative and sliming conservatives, it wouldn’t have attracted much notice," Steven Hayward of Powerline assessed. He then added, "By the way, your tax dollars paid for this essential social science research... And people wonder why Republicans in Congress want to cut off federal funding for social science research."

"This may be the most embarrassing correction in history," Dan Gainor, Media Research Center's Vice President for Business and Culture, told LifeSiteNews. He added cynically, "I'm sure built-in assumptions about what conservatives are really like had nothing to do with this awful analysis."

The original, incorrect study conclusions were published in 2012 and went online in October 2013; the "Erratum" correction was only published in January of this year.

"They exactly reversed the results,” French wrote. “According to the actual results of the study, Liberals are more authoritarian. Conservatives were inclined towards 'social desirability,' French wrote.

And his prediction, after the incorrect 2012 study received so much media publicity, subsequently cited and relied upon at least 45 times in academic journals according to Thomson Reuters Web of Science? "The practical result is that the whole thing will now likely disappear down the memory hole."