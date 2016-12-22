Team Hillary lands on 'least influential' list after election debacle

My how the mighty have fallen.

Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner and Tim Kaine have been named to GQ’s “Least Influential People Of 2016” list, the men’s magazine announced Thursday.

Clinton, of course, won the popular vote in the presidential election, receiving the support of more than 65 million Americans. But the Democratic pol was honored for her status as a historic loser in the Electoral College to Donald Trump.

“When you lose an election to Donald Trump, you belong on this list,” GQ writer Drew Magary said Clinton.

“How do you f— that up??” the indignant scribe queried.

For Weiner, an explanation wasn’t even necessary. The author didn’t even bother describing how the former New York congressman may have altered the course of history by allegedly sexting an underage girl, circuitously leading to FBI Director James Comey sending a late-October letter to Clinton saying her own FBI investigation had been re-opened.

Instead, the GQ scribe writes, “You idiot. You breathtaking, unbelievable idiot. … Even Woody Allen was never this destructively horny. You a–hole.”

As for Kaine, Clinton’s VP running mate, the author wants to know, “Does he still exist?”