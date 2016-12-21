Poll Confirms Democrats Are Sore Losers and Petty Individuals

Democratic voters are almost three times as likely to have "blocked, unfriended, or stopped following someone on social media" after Donald Trump's victory, according to a study released Monday.

The nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI ) found 24 percent of Democrats distanced themselves from people on social media because of a political postings. Nine percent of both Republicans and independents reported doing the sameto those in social media circles.

Additionally, 28 percent of liberals surveyed said they removed someone from their social media circle because of the content that person posted, compared with 8 percent of conservatives.

For moderates, 11 percent said they blocked, unfriended or unfollowed someone due to what that person posted online.

The survey shows considerable splits along gender lines as well.

Women were "twice as likely as men to report removing people from their online social circle because of the political views they expressed online," 18 percent to 9 percent, according to the study conducted by Daniel Cox and Robert P. Jones.

Three in 10 Democratic women said they removed someone from a social media platform due to a political opinion shared. This compares to just 14 percent of Democratic men doing the same.

Meanwhile, 5 percent of those polled said they will alter plans to spend less time with select members of their family because of their political views.

This, too, showed a partisan divide: 10 percent of Democrats said they planned to avoid certain family members, and 2 percent of Republicans said they would do likewise.

The PRRI survey was taken Dec. 7â11 among 1,004 adults with a 3.6 percentage point margin of error.