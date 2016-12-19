None of the Hollywood celebrities who vowed to leave America if Trump won have left the U.S.

HAPPENS EVERY TIME. These idiots are all talk and no walk.

None of the celebrities who vowed to move out of the United State if Donald Trump became president have followed through on their promise to do so.

According to Heat Street, in the nearly six weeks following President-elect Donald Trump’s Election Day victory, only 28 Americans have applied for “Trump related refugee status” to Canada — with none of them appearing to be celebrities.

Among those who said they would leave are: Bryan Cranston, Rosie O’Donnell, Jon Stewart and Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, Cher, Samuel Jackson, Lena Dunham, Barbara Streisand, Raven-Symone and others.

None of them have followed through and several have said following Trump’s election to the White House that they were simply “joking” when they made their vow.