GOP Rep: CIA Director Leaked Russian Hacking Info To Press, Tried To Do 'Hit Job' On Trump

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) is accusing CIA Director John Brennan of leaking Russian hacking information to the press and is calling for an investigation into “the hit job” that King says Brennan is conducting against President-elect Donald Trump.

“That's what infuriates me about this, Martha, is that we have John Brennan, supposedly John Brennan, leaking to The Washington Post, to a biased newspaper like The New York Times, findings and conclusion that is he's not telling the intelligence committee,” King told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

King said while he is “willing to accept” that the Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee, it is “uncertain” whether or not the Russians were responsible for the hack of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails.

“It seems like to me — there should be an investigation what the Russians did but also an investigation of John Brennan and the hit job he seems to be orchestrating against the president-elect,” he said.

The Washington Post reported earlier this month on a secret CIA assessment that found Russia had meddled in the U.S. election in an effort to help Trump win.