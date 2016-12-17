The Many Problems with "The-Russians-Made-Us-Do-It" Narrative

Whenever it came to anything that he knew he shouldn’t have done, the comedian Flip Wilson used to say: “The Devil made me do it.”

For the Democrats, it is the Russians who made us do it.

More exactly, it is the Russians who made the Democrats lose on November 8.

For a variety of reasons, it is particularly odd that the left, of all people, would take to peddling this notion that Donald J. Trump won, or was helped to win, by Vladimir Putin and the Russian government. In short, far from serving as an indictment of Trump, this narrative reflects poorly on the Democrats.

First, if the Russians hacked Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, as the Democrats swear, it is because they were able to do so. By now, everyone knows that Clinton—again, while Secretary of State—dispatched tens of thousands of emails, including and especially some that had been marked “classified,” over an unsecured, private server.

Clinton compromised the security of every American man, woman, and child. As FBI Director James Comey confirmed, Barack Obama’s State Department was “extremely careless” through its handling of “very sensitive, highly classified information.” In telling the world that a hostile foreign power actually succeeded in accessing this material, the Dems underscore just how vulnerable they rendered the country.

Second, if the Russians hacked Clinton’s emails—her thousands and thousands of emails—then this would, presumably, create an interest on their part to see to it that she was elected. No pun intended, but Clinton’s tsunami of emails would give a whole new meaning to blackmail. Vladimir Putin would be in the proverbial driver’s seat, hanging Clinton’s emails over her head at every turn.

Third, if there is evidence of Russian tinkering with the election, this in itself would not establish that the hackers were interested in securing Trump’s election. Given that the hacked information came from the Democrats, this alone would make it eminently more plausible to suspect that the Russians would interfere in order to secure a Clinton victory, for it is the Democrats whose secrets the Russians (or anyone else) could release.

Fourth, if the Russians interfered with the election, then while they would have an interest invested in seeing Clinton elected, they would indeed also have an interest invested in seeing Trump elected. The reason for this is obvious:

The Russians no more want war with the United States than (most) Americans want war with them. Trump is among a few voices on the contemporary American political scene who has repeatedly expressed a desire for peaceful relations with Russia. A third term of Obama via Hillary Clinton promised to exacerbate tensions between the nuclear giants of America and Russia.