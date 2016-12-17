Snopes-facebooks-new-fact-checker-employs-leftists-almost-exclusively/

Snopes? Really? What could possibly go wrong with this?

Snopes, which will now have the power to declare what news is or is not legitimate on the world’s largest online platform, almost exclusively employs leftists.

Facebook announced Thursday that mythbusting website Snopes will be one of a few fact-checking organizations allowed to label stories as “fake news.”

Almost all of the writers churning out fact checks for Snopes have a liberal background, and many of them have expressed contempt for Republican voters. The Daily Caller could not identify a single Snopes fact-checker who comes from a conservative background. Snopes did not respond to a list of questions from TheDC regarding the site’s ideological leaning.

At least two of the site’s fact-checkers joined Snopes after writing for Raw Story, a far-left publication that describes itself as a “progressive news site that focuses on stories often ignored in the mainstream media.” Several others have demonstrated liberal partisanship.

Snopes managing editor Brooke Binkowski said on Twitter that Brexit supporters were “pandering to racist mouth-breather ‘Britain First’ types.” (RELATED: Snopes Caught Lying About Lack Of American Flags At Democratic Convention)

Snopes fact-checker Arturo Garcia is an editor-at-large for Raw Story. Garcia is also a managing editor of Racialicious, a pro-Black Lives Matter blog. One of Garcia’s most recent stories at Raw Story was titled “The next time your right-wing uncle tries to ruin the holidays with ‘proof’ of creationism, show him these videos.”

Back when Trump was reportedly considering launching his own media network, Garcia implied that it would be a TV channel for white people, calling it “White Entertainment Television.”