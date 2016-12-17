Hillary Clinton's holiday party 'like a wake'

“It was like a wake with a band,” quipped one guest who was at the Plaza on Thursday for Hillary Clinton’s holiday party to thank top-tier donors, VIP boosters and campaign advisers.

The source said, “It was a little bit of group therapy and a lot of love” among the losing Democratic rainmakers.

Spotted in the crowd were Clinton advisers Huma Abedin, John Podesta and Robby Mook, donors Alan Patricof, Bernard Schwartz, Marc Lasry, Jay Snyder and Robert Zimmerman, designers Vera Wang and Tory Burch, plus Anna Wintour, Harvey Weinstein and restaurateur Danny Meyer.

Also there were Bill and Chelsea Clinton and Chelsea’s husband, Marc Mezvinsky.

“No one has any illusion of ‘the band coming back together again,’ but it did bring a sense of closure,” said a Hillary backer of the possibility she’d come back as a candidate.

The source added of the scene, “There was a spirit of, ‘We have taken the last eight years for granted.’ But people did walk out of there with a mission.”