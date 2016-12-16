Electoral College survey shows Trump has nothing to worry about

Talk of an electoral revolt against Donald Trump is just that.

Only one Republican elector plans to go rogue and cast a ballot for someone other than the president-elect, a survey has found.

The Associated Press survey polled more than 330 of the Electoral College’s 538 members and found nearly all said they felt it was their duty to vote for the winner in their state despite pleas from “Never Trump” citizens.

Even Bret Chiafalo, a Democratic Washington-state elector leading the anti-Trump bid, called the effort “a losing bet.”

Republican elector Jim Skaggs, a developer from Bowling Green, Ky., who knew Trump’s father through the construction business, said that although he worries about the president-elect’s personality, he would still vote for him when the Electoral College meets on Monday.

“I fully intend to vote for Donald Trump,” said Skaggs, 78. “I think it is a duty.”

Electors complained that many of the requests they have received to dump Trump were coordinated and automated.

“We got a stack of letters from idiots,” said Edward Robson, 86, a Republican elector from Phoenix.