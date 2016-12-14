DNC Ignored FBI Warnings Regarding Russian Cyber Attack

The Democratic National Committee brushed aside warnings from the FBI that its computer network had been breached by hackers linked to the Russian government, according to a New York Times investigative report.

The Time‘s examination of the election-related cyber attacks, compiled through interviews with dozens of those targeted, found that the DNC’s “series of missed signals, slow responses, and a continuing underestimation of the seriousness of the cyberattack” enabled Russia to “roam freely through” the committee’s network for nearly seven months without pushback.

When the FBI attempted to alert a DNC tech-support contractor that a hacker had breached the committee’s protected network, the staffer conducted a brief search of the DNC computer system logs to look for signs of intrusion. Even after the FBI continued to call over several weeks, the tech worker did little to heed the bureau’s warnings. According to an internal memo, the staffer said he “had no way of differentiating the call I just received from a prank call,” the Times reported.