IBM announces it will hire another 25,000 workers in the US ahead of Trump meeting with tech bosses 

IBM chief Ginni Rometty is a member of Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum

US technology giant IBM has said it will hire 25,000 people in the United States over the next four years, ahead of a meeting between President-elect Donald Trump and tech industry leaders.

About 6,000 of those appointments will be made in 2017, IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty wrote in opinion article published in USA Today.

IBM, which has undertaken in recent years a restructuring of its activities, will invest $1 billion on employee training and development in the next four years, said the IBM president, chairman and CEO.

'We are hiring because the nature of work is evolving -- and that is also why so many of these jobs remain hard to fill,' Rometty said, noting that many industries were being reshaped by data science and cloud computing.

'Jobs are being created that demand new skills -- which in turn requires new approaches to education, training and recruiting,' she said.