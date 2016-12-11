Trump expected to pick Cathy McMorris Rodgers to run Interior as he nears assembling the most woman-packed initial cabinet in history
- McMorris Rodgers would join Nikki Haley, Elaine Chao, Betsy DeVos and Linda McMahon as five females in Donald Trump's initial cabinet
- President Barack Obama holds the record with six
- Trump was often labeled a misogynist during his campaign
- McMorris Rodgers would be expected to lead an effort to reverse Obama's moves that put millions of acres off-limits to oil and gas exploration
President-elect Donald Trump will appoint Washington Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to run the Interior Department, according to reports swirling around the nation's capitol on Friday.
McMorris Rodgers is a key part of the majority leadership in the House of Representatives. Her position as chair of the Republican Conference makes her the highest-ranking GOP woman in Congress.
If she is Trump's pick, his cabinet will be one woman short of the most female-packed in history for an incoming president.