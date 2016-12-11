Trump expected to pick Cathy McMorris Rodgers to run Interior as he nears assembling the most woman-packed initial cabinet in history

McMorris Rodgers would join Nikki Haley, Elaine Chao, Betsy DeVos and Linda McMahon as five females in Donald Trump's initial cabinet

President Barack Obama holds the record with six

Trump was often labeled a misogynist during his campaign

McMorris Rodgers would be expected to lead an effort to reverse Obama's moves that put millions of acres off-limits to oil and gas exploration

President-elect Donald Trump will appoint Washington Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to run the Interior Department, according to reports swirling around the nation's capitol on Friday.

McMorris Rodgers is a key part of the majority leadership in the House of Representatives. Her position as chair of the Republican Conference makes her the highest-ranking GOP woman in Congress.

If she is Trump's pick, his cabinet will be one woman short of the most female-packed in history for an incoming president.