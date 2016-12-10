Fake News: MSNBC Host Claims Fox News Had Christmas Party at Trump's D.C. Hotel

From the sleazy network that hired the FAKE Brian Williams after being fired for lying about dead bodies floating in front of his hotel room....when there were none.

FAKE NEWS.....It's birth was in the MSM.

Hands Up...Don't Shoot?????? Never happened. FAKE NEWS.....It's birth was in the MSM.

Hillary's Sniper Fire? Never happened. FAKE NEWS.....It's birth was in the MSM.

Now, to this story:

Amidst the media’s obsession with supposedly stopping fake news, MSNBC Live aired a fake news story of their own on Friday morning as the network informed viewers that “Fox News had their Christmas party” at President-elect Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel.

“I mean, think about the hotel in Washington right now. The RNC is having their Christmas party there. Fox News had their Christmas party there. That doesn't feel a little hanky,” host Stephanie Ruhle claimed just after 9:30 a.m. Eastern time while speaking to former Martin O’Malley aide Lis Smith and GOP strategist Brad Todd.

Roughly five hours later, Ruhle guest-hosted on MSNBC for Thomas Roberts and she used the opportunity to apologize in which she explained that she’s “since learned that neither Fox network nor an affiliate held any party at Trump’s Washington hotel”: