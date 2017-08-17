Setup? Man behind white-supremacist rally supported Obama

The organizer of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was until recently a Barack Obama supporter and was also a member of the leftist radical Occupy Wall Street Movement, according to a report from a hard-left activist group.

The details from his recent past have many in the blogosphere and on social media asking: Is the Charlottesville rally organizer really a left-wing plant?

Jason Kessler organized the Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally in which white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and other groups battled in the street with “Antifa” and counter-protesters.

The torch-lit rally was held in response to the Charlottesville City Council’s plan to remove a statue of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee. James Fields, 20, who attended the pro-monument rally, killed a woman named Heather Hayer and injured 19 others when he rammed his car into a gathering of counter-protesters, who then responded by smashing in the car’s windows with bats. Authorities are investigating the act as a potential terrorist attack, though it is not immediately clear if the attack was premeditated.

A day after the deadly violence, Kessler attempted to hold a press conference. But an angry crowd shouted him down with chants of “murderer,” “shame” and “thug.” Kessler blamed police officers for “refusing to do their job.” The mob chased him until he was forced to seek protection from police.

So exactly who is Jason Kessler?

Kessler, the 34-year-old president of Unity and Security for America, is a blogger and reporter who has written about race-related issues and has described a cultural “second American Civil War.” He has tweeted: “White Americans are in a situation like the Native Americans were in in the 19th century. We are being dispossessed of our territory.”

But before Kessler organized “Unite the Right” rally, it appears he was a fan of President Obama, President Clinton, gun control, Occupy Wall Street, Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran and other leftist causes.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, an extreme leftist group that’s hostile to conservatives, reported that Kessler appears to have a history of leftist activism and only expressed a “rightward shift” in November 2016 – around the time of President Trump’s election. SPLC wrote: