BREAKING: FBI email dump reveals collusion between media and DOJ to squash 2016 Lynch Clinton meeting

A new email dump from the FBI via a FOIA request by the ACLJ reveals what appears to be collusion between the media and the DOJ to squash the story about the 2016 meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton on the tarmac in Phoenix, AZ.

Also Comey reportedly said the FBI had no documents related to this meeting to fill a prior FOIA request. That apparently isn’t true, given this new email dump.

Here’s the writeup from the ACLJ on this for more. The links mostly go to emails from the FBI dump on their website that back up their claims.