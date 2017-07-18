NRA Goes After Wash. Post: Your Slogan Should Be 'Journalism Dies' Here

The National Rifle Association lashed out at the Washington Post in an online video accusing the paper of championing the effort to take guns away from law-abiding Americans.
In the video message, Grant Stinchfield accused the paper of promoting a "radical agenda" and spreading lies about those who disagree.
He said the Post refuses to cover the "extremist beliefs of Carmen Perez [and] DeRay Mckesson" and the Democrats who refuse to condemn them.
"You people do more to damage our country with a keyboard than every NRA member combined has ever done with a firearm," Stinchfield declared. "Your paper's new slogan may read 'Democracy Dies in Darkness.' It should say 'Journalism Dies at The Washington Post.'"
The video came in response to a Post article which called out a previous NRA video message as being "dark." That video from former Navy SEAL Dom Raso was criticized for being politically-charged and barely mentioning firearms.
Last week, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch spoke out to Tucker Carlson on the backlash she received for her own video calling out violent left-wing activists.