Simplified bullet point list of Hillary and Bill's selling out to Russia

You can read the 4,500-word Times article but here’s a simplified tick-tock of the deal:

•In September 2005, Bill Clinton traveled to Kazakhstan and met his friend Frank Giustra (pronounced joo-strah), who wanted to buy uranium mines there.

•Clinton gave a press conference with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in which he endorsed the leader’s human rights record and democratic progress, even though he had just received 91% of the vote in an allegedly rigged election. The event was a public relations coup for Nazarbayev.

•A couple of days later, Kazakhstan gave Giustra the uranium concessions he requested. •Giustra then donated $31 million to the Clinton Foundation with a promise of $100 million more to follow.

The Westinghouse Deal

•Later, Kazakhstan wanted to purchase an equity stake in Westinghouse, an American company that serves the civilian nuclear industry. This would require approval by the Hillary Clinton-run State Department.

•Giustra set up a meeting between Kazakhstan energy representatives and Bill Clinton in his Chappaqua home. Giustra and Bill Clinton both denied this meeting ever took place until a New York Times reporter produced photographic evidence.

•The State Department approved the deal and KazAtomProm (Kazakhstan’s state-owned nuclear company) purchased 10% of the company.

Putin and Uranium One

•Giustra’s company was merged into Uranium One, which controls about half of U.S. uranium.

•The Russians wanted to purchase Uranium One, another deal which would require State Department approval.

•Uranium One’s major shareholders gave tens of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation, which the foundation didn’t disclose.

•Hillary’s State Department approved the deal and Russia bought Uranium One. Putin can now sell this nuclear fuel to Iran.