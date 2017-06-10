DOJ: Comey Provided False Testimony About Jeff Sessions' Recusal From Russia Investigations

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday evening accused former FBI director James Comey of providing false testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. According to DOJ spokesman Ian Prior, who made the accusations against Comey via an official DOJ press release, Comey did not answer truthfully when Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Cali.) asked him about the process by which Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any federal investigations of Russian interference with the 2016 elections.

Harris specifically asked Comey about his understanding of the process by which Sessions recused himself, and the specific rules regarding his involvement in the investigations post-recusal. Comey claimed that everything he knew about the topic came entirely from public statements by Sessions and that he was not aware of any DOJ memoranda “outlining the parameters of [Sessions’] recusal.”

However, according to DOJ, Comey was repeatedly made aware of the parameters of Sessions’ recusal, including via a March 2 e-mail to Comey from the DOJ chief of staff which specifically instructed federal officials that they were prohibited from discussing details of the relevant investigations with Sessions.

“[O]n March 2, 2017, the Attorney General’s Chief of Staff sent the attached email specifically informing Mr. Comey and other relevant Department officials of the recusal and its parameters, and advising that each of them instruct their staff ‘not to brief the Attorney General about, or otherwise involve the Attorney General in, any such matters described,” the DOJ press release claims.

The e-mail cited by the DOJ spokesman was reportedly sent to top officials, including Comey, the same day Sessions officially recused himself from any involvement in the investigations of Russian interference. Contrary to Comey’s claims that he only learned about the parameters of the recusal from press coverage and that he never received any memoranda or other documents on the matter, the March 2 e-mail makes clear that Comey was in fact briefed by top DOJ staff on the parameters of the recusal.

This would not be the first time Comey provided inaccurate sworn testimony to Congress. In May, the FBI was forced to clarify Comey’s claims to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Anthony Weiner came to be in possession of thousands of e-mails from Huma Abedin, one of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s top aides.

Comey has not yet indicated whether he plans to formally revise his testimony based on Thursday’s accusation by DOJ.