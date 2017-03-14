BREAKING: Ex-Dem Rep Drops Bombshell… Says Obama Wiretapped HIM

When President Donald Trump met the liberal media’s months of unsubstantiated “Russia” allegations against him with an unsubstantiated allegation of his own against former President Barack Obama, Democrats and their “journalist” allies immediately lost their minds and took turns castigating and mocking Trump for daring to suggest that Obama had spied on his 2016 campaign.

The furiously over-the-top reaction to Trump’s allegation spurred a defense of the current president from a seemingly unlikely source — former Ohio Democrat Rep. Dennis Kucinich — who in an op-ed for Fox News revealed that he had been spied on by the Obama administration.

Kucinich recalled how a conversation he had held with a high-ranking Libyan official in 2011 about congressional efforts to deescalate the Obama administration’s military ventures in the North African nation had been recorded and eventually revealed to him by a reporter for The Washington Times in 2015.