Suspect In House IT Security Probe Also Had Access To DNC Emails, Thru Debbie Wasserman Schultz's iPad

Suspect In House IT Security Probe Also Had Access To DNC Emails

If you wondered how people could have gotten the emails, this is it. DWS”s left her device/s open to this guy and then, even after the scandal hit, kept him on and refused to fire him.

Imran Awan — the lead suspect in a criminal probe into breaches of House of Representatives information security systems — possessed the password to an iPad used by then-Democratic National Committee Chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz when DNC emails were given to WikiLeaks, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned.

Wasserman Schultz resigned the DNC post in the wake of WikiLeaks posting damaging internal emails, blaming the scandal on hacking by Russians.

WikiLeaks emails show that although Imran was employed by her taxpayer-funded House office, the Florida Democrat’s world — and iPad — mixed DNC, House and campaign business, and that Imran was on call for, and on a first-name basis with, top DNC staff.