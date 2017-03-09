Illegal border crossings drop 40 PER CENT in February

Illegal border crossings drop 40 PER CENT in Trump's first full month as president: Homeland Security says it's the lowest total in nearly five years

In January DHS apprehended 31,578 people sneaking across America's southern border; that number was just 18,762 in February

Dramatic shift came as Donald Trump had his first full month in the White House

The government typically sees a 10 to 20 per cent increase between January and February

Immigration detention centers in Texas have hundreds of empty beds

The number of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States from Mexico declined by 40 percent from January to February, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary said late Wednesday.

The downturn came after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20 vowing to deport many of the estimated 11 million illegals in the United States.

The flow of illegal border crossings – measured by apprehensions and the prevention of 'inadmissible persons' apprehended at the southern border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection – dropped to 18,762 in February from 31,578 in January, DHS Secretary John Kelly said in a statement.